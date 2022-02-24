Watch Movies From Inside A Boeing 737 in This Austin, Texas House

While there is no flight attendant to help you throughout this house, you might want to put your seat belt on while looking through the photos of this incredible place in Austin, Texas. This home must have been created by a Pilot or someone who loves flying because the media room is set up like you're in a plane, luckily there is more leg room here than in most airplanes.

The unfortunate news is that this property is not for sale, according to multiple real estate sites it was for sale last year for $4,250,000 but the listing was removed before it was sold. The home is 4 bedrooms, 4 and 1/2 bathrooms, and in total is 4,809 square feet on .31 of an acre. While the home might seem expensive for a smaller piece of land, once you see the photos you will understand why the price makes sense.

The Media Room is Set Up Like a Boeing 737 Airplane

The media room in this house is like nothing I have ever seen before, it's set up like an airplane, with real airline seats and everything. The only difference is there will not be someone bringing around drinks and snacks. It's definitely a room that you will remember for the rest of your life.

The House Has Two Wings, Just As You Would Expect With an Airplane Room in the Home

There are two parallel wings that come together in a beautiful courtyard as you will see in the photos below. This property also comes with an exclusive boat slip, which makes it simple as a boat owner to jump on the water. Even though it's not for sale you will love this place, just check out the photos.

