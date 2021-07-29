It is going down. Hutto, TX better watch out. Josh Pray is coming to KOKEFEST.

This cant-miss festival will take place Friday and Saturday, August 6th-7th, 2021. Once again KOKEFEST organizers will be bringing the best of the best out. Friday night will bring out performances from Clay Walker, Aaron Watson, Kevin Fowler, Josh Ward, and Kylie Frey.

Saturday, August 7th, we get Koe Wetzel, Pat Green, Read Southall Band, Cody Canada & The Departed, Mike Ryan, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and Austin Meade.

And just announced, comedian Josh Pray will be there Saturday night. Pray has built a loyal following here in the Texas scene, as folks have fallen in love with the comedian falling in love with our music.

“I feel like there’s going to be some magic over the course of August 6th and 7th at KOKEFEST,” says KOKE-FM Operations Director Eric Raines. “This year’s lineup sets itself up to be one of the best we’ve ever had. There is something for every music lover over the course of the two days.

Once again KOKEFEST brings us a great combination of superstars, hot new Texas/Red Dirt acts, and some all time greats mixed in. There's something for everyone. Mark your calendars for KOKEFEST 2021, August 6th and 7th, at Hutto Park at Brushy Creek. This is a wonderful venue, nestled amid beautiful cliffs, shaded by vaulting 200-year-old Oaks along the banks of the creek. It will be a great weekend of live music.

If you're craving more Texas and Red Dirt music, check out the Radio Texas, LIVE! app available on ANDROID or IOS. The music sounds great during the week at work, or when you're relaxing hard on the weekend.