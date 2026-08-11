ETX TalknGo is a new Tyler community group designed to help people build real friendships through face-to-face conversations. Created by Fernando Flores Blas, the meetups at Bergfeld Park pair strangers together for casual conversations with the goal of strengthening community connections and reducing loneliness in East Texas. He wants to transform casual meetups into meaningful friendships.

Why the Group Was Created

There are many people in East Texas and across the country that are dealing with loneliness. Seeing how many people struggle with loneliness inspired Flores Blas to create more opportunities for people to meet in person. Community groups like ETX TalknGo have become increasingly popular as more people look for ways to make friends outside of social media.

That is why he created the ETX TalknGo group. When the idea first started he never expected a huge turnout. But, what started as a small gathering he is hoping to turn into a larger movement focused on bringing people together in person.

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How the Meetups Work

The concept is very simple; people choose to meet at Bergfeld Park to spend time together and are paired with someone they may not know. The hope is that a conversation between strangers can turn into a new friendship.

In a world where technology makes it easier to avoid meeting people face to face, this type of group can truly help people and help foster a tighter community connection.

Flores Blas says not to overthink attending an event like this. Just show up and be willing to meet new people. While filling all of Bergfeld Park would be incredible he is more focused on creating one new friendship at a time. And it all starts with one conversation.

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How to Attend Future Events

The first event was last Friday, August 7. Future events will be announced through the All Things Tyler TX Facebook group.

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