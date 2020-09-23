BREAKING: One Officer Charged In Breonna Taylor Case, 2 Other Officers Not Indicted

UPDATE 1:35 pm ET:

Brett Hankison, the former Louisville police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor, has been indicted by a grand jury on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. A warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Two other officers involved in the March 13 incident, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were not charged. Kentucky's Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, will address the media momentarily.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

A grand jury will present its report on the deadly March raid of Breonna Taylor’s apartment this afternoon.

The report will be delivered via Zoom at 1:15 pm ET to Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell. The state's attorney general, Daniel Cameron, is expected to address the media immediately following that presentation (around 1:30 pm) to announce if charges will be filed against the officers involved in the case.

We will have coverage of that announcement as soon as it's made available.

Taylor, 26, was shot five times inside her Louisville apartment when officers served a narcotics warrant on March 13. Taylor, who was not the subject of the investigation, struggled to breathe for at least five minutes before paramedics were called to the scene, the New York Times reports. Her death sparked a nationwide outcry as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The grand jury reviewed the conduct of the officers involved in the case -- Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove and former detective Brett Hankison. The state's attorney general began its investigation in May. The grand jury will consider any four degrees of charges ranging from homicide to murder.

Sgt. Jon Mattingly and detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison were placed on administrative reassignment following the shooting, per department protocol. Hankison was later fired for “blindly” shooting 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment from outside, according to Louisville's WAVE-TV.

Today’s decision won’t be a “verdict” in the case, despite confusion online suggesting otherwise. A verdict won’t happen because a person must be charged before they can be convicted, USA Today reports.

Instead, today's decision will rule on if criminal charges should be filed against the officers. Depending on the grand jury's findings, the attorney general's options range from declining to prosecute to charging one or more officers.