Brett Eldredge treated fans to a snippet of a new song, “Cinnamon," in a recent Instagram post. If his caption for the video is any indication, he might just start playing it live on his upcoming tour, too.

"NEW SONG ... jammin' with this awesome band," Eldredge writes. "Should we put it in the set for the Good Day Tour?"

Though he phrases it as a question, the odds seem pretty good that "Cinnamon" will become part of Eldredge's live sets: He's backed by a full band in the video, after all.

“Oh, you make me wanna go / Floatin' down a river / Drinkin' some wine / Chasin' down the sun 'til it sinks into the night / Lay out in the grass / Whisper in the wind / Count all of the freckles on your cinnamon skin,” Elderidge sings in the mid-tempo tune. It perfectly showcases his smooth voice, too.

Eldredge's Good Day Tour was initially set to kick off on Sept. 16 in Cleveland, Ohio; however, since the tour's announcement, more dates have been added, so the trek will now begin on Saturday (Sept. 11) in Milwaukee, Wisc. The tour features Morgan Evans as Eldredge's special guest and includes 30-plus stops that will take the “Drunk on Your Love” singer all across the United States and, eventually, over to the UK, Germany and the Netherlands.

"We’re gonna show the world what it feels like to be alive again," Eldredge says, "and I’m gonna kiss that stage when I walk on it every night because there’s nothing like it and I’ll never let it go."

More of 2021's Can't-Miss Country Tours: