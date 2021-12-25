Country Singers Get Silly With Santa — See Pics!

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Country artists can't resist getting their photo taken with Santa — and sometimes they even dress as the bearded man (or woman).

Since Instagram is a worldwide phenomenon, country stars are using their social media accounts to share selfies with Santa. Kacey Musgraves and LeAnn Rimes have shared their throwback photos of them as beautiful kids sitting on Santa's lap. They were obviously very good girls those years.

Other artists who have families of their own share the special photos of their kids posing with the big man. It doesn't always go well, though. Sometimes kids smile, sometimes they laugh and sometimes all heck breaks loose! One country singer posed two kids with Santa — and they reacted very differently!

Scroll through our gallery to see your favorite country stars getting silly with Santa. We've got photos from Hillary Scott, Jana Kramer, Randy Houser, Brett Eldredge and more! Spoiler alert: One country power singer is dressed as Mrs. Claus, and she looks simply stunning.

