Bumble Brag Leads to Arrest of Texas Man For Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

You probably shouldn't brag on dating apps about participating in dangerous and illegal riots. Just saying.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, of Houston was arrested for assault on law enforcement during the insurrection that took place at the Capitol on January 6, and is accused of pepper-spraying police and striking them with a whip.

A woman using the popular dating app Bumble messaged Taake while he was in Washington, D.C. according to a criminal complaint. Taake wasted no time and began bragging of his federal offenses right away. The woman obviously wasn't impressed, and reported Taake to the FBI.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI used screenshots and information provided by the woman to cross-reference with Metropolitan Police Department body cam footage. The FBI was able to identify Taake both inside and out of the Capitol during the insurrection. Taake can be seen approaching and pepper spraying a line of police officers who were trying to prevent rioters from entering the building.

Shortly afterwards, Taake can be seen engaging in a second assault on law enforcement. As seen in body cam footage, Taake emerged from the crowd and struck officers with what appeared to be a whip-like weapon. Taake can be further observed on video walking through the U.S. Capitol building holding that weapon.

The FBI also used Taake's phone records to place him in D.C., and were even able to verify his travel through Spirit Airlines immediately prior to and after the events of January 6.

In the six months since Jan. 6, more than 535 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 165 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

