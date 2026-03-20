The Next Big Thing in Texas Country Is Headed to Tyler

There's a moment in every great country music career where you can point back and say — that's when everything changed. For Hudson Westbrook, May 9th in Tyler, Texas might just be that moment.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival has a history of putting the right artist on the right stage at the right time. Those who were there for Treaty Oak Revival remember that feeling — watching an artist own a crowd before the rest of the world caught up. Hudson Westbrook is that artist right now.

His sound is raw, honest, and undeniably Texas. The kind of music that sounds like it was written on a back porch at midnight and performed like it means everything. He's been turning heads across the Texas country scene and the buzz is building fast — which means the window to see him up close, in a setting like this, is closing.

On May 9th at The Park of East Texas, Westbrook headlines alongside Parker Ryan, Southall, Bottomland, Aaron Watson, and Tracy Byrd in what is shaping up to be one of the best single-day lineups Red Dirt has ever put together. Add in championship BBQ from the best pitmasters in East Texas and you have a day that's worth clearing your calendar for.

Don't be the person who says they heard about him after. Be the person who was there.

Tickets start at $89. VIP packages available. Get yours at reddirtbbqfest.com before they're gone.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival | May 9, 2026 | The Park of East Texas, Tyler TX