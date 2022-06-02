Can You Help The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Locate This Guy?

Get our free mobile app

With multiple outstanding warrants associated with his name, Caimbrian Austin Walker is apparently on the run from the Gregg County Sheriff's Office and they are looking for him.

The weird or funny thing about running or hiding from law enforcement is that they never give up. They will continue to pursue the suspect until they have them in custody. With the help of social media, police are able to get the word out much quicker and more efficiently when it comes to looking for certain suspects.

That's exactly what the Gregg County Sheriff's Office is doing in this case. They have turned to social media as they continue to pursue and eventually arrest Caimbrian Austin Walker. This guy has several outstanding felony warrants against him, including:

aggravated assault family violence

abandonment/endangering of a child

parole violations

In addition, he has other outstanding warrants from surrounding law enforcement agencies.

The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is wanting information only on his whereabouts. If you know where he is, simply call 9-1-1 or the Gregg County Sheriff's Office at 903.236.8400. The sheriff's office stresses to

NOT APPROACH OR ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THIS SUSPECT

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Where might you have seen this suspect?

Online on social media. Authorities know that he is active on Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram. They say he uses these platforms to meet up with women. Ladies, take a good look at this guy and if you know anything, report it. Caimbrian Walker is also known to hang out around Longview and Kilgore.

A reward of up to $1000 is available.

Call your tips into Gregg County Crime Stoppers, where you could earn a $1000 reward and you can remain anonymous for information leading to his arrest. The 24-hour tip hotline is 903.236 STOP (903.236.7867).

If you have information and withhold it from law enforcement, you could be charged with a felony offense for hindering the apprehension of a wanted felon. So if you know his location or location history, please call the Gregg County Sheriff's office.

