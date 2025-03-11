Did you know there is only one stretch of Loop 323 in Tyler with a 40 MPH speed limit?

Do you recognize the Tyler, Texas, location in this photo? It took me a minute to remember, but then I did.

For those who travel through Tyler, whether for work or play, there's an excellent chance you'll find yourself on Loop 323 at some point. It's one of the major "arteries," if you will, for Tyler traffic.

Before we continue, I think it's interesting to recall that, once upon a time, there was no Loop 323. How did it begin?

In November 1951, a little Farm to Market Road—FM 1803—was established. It was a 4.8-mile "bypass" from Highway 271, which I'm sure you're familiar with. Then, in 1953, another Farm to Market Road was created—FM 845.

Get our free mobile app

According to Wikipedia, this one offered an alternative route on the more northern side of Tyler.

Eventually, these FM roads were extended, and FM 845 merged with FM 1803. Finally, in 1957, the now extended FM 1803 was "rebranded" as the Loop 323 we know today.

road sign Photo: Tyler Police Department loading...

What is the speed limit on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?

The speed limit on Loop 323, which is 19.7 miles long, is typically 50 MPH or close to it, sometimes higher.

However, there is one stretch of Loop 323 where the speed limit drops to 40 MPH. Any guesses? Too late, I'm gonna tell ya...;) Or actually, the Tyler Police Department is gonna tell ya:

Here’s a lil tidbit you may not know. The speed limit on the south Loop is 40mph between Old Bullard Rd heading east and New Copeland Rd heading west. It’s the only spot on Loop 323 that’s 40mph.

And there it is. This is the only place on Loop 323 where the speed limit drops to 40 MPH.

And what does it matter?

Well, consider it a friendly reminder from one of our East Texas Police Departments, who would really rather NOT pull you over for zipping through there like a bat outta...

Anyway, you get the point.

Texas DPS Offers Tips for Spring Break to Avoid a Ticket DPS offers the following safety tips: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins