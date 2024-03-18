Texans Now Being Warned Not To Travel to Caribbean Island Due to Violence

If your plans this spring include travel, there is one island in the Caribbean that officials are warning Texas and American residents alike to avoid. The threats of violence and kidnapping are just too widespread right now.

Do not travel to Haiti.

The U.S. Department of State released a "Level 4" travel advisory telling all U.S. residents to "not travel" to the Caribbean nation of Haiti.

Haiti which has become a popular tourist destination is one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere and as reports of kidnappings, crime, and deadly gang violence ramp up, officials warn everyone to stay away.

"Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure," U.S. officials warn.

The U.S. Department of State warns Americans:

Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities, and even convoys have been attacked. Kidnapping cases often involve ransom negotiations and U.S. citizen victims have been physically harmed during kidnappings. Victim’s families have paid thousands of dollars to rescue their family members.

The NY Post is reporting that the non-profit Project Dynamo is working on rescuing at least 40 Americans. Meanwhile, The State Department says it is aware of at least several hundred more American citizens who are still stuck in Haiti.

Things have gotten so dangerous there that Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry has officially resigned after weeks of chaos and deadly gang violence. Reports say Henry was ousted after some of Haiti's most dangerous gang leaders held an armed rebellion.