They all had baby faces, and we're not talking about the kids at St. Jude. Classic pictures of country stars including Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert and Brad Paisley with patients are the ultimate reminder of why the Country Cares initiative is so powerful.

Even Trace Adkins looks like a young whippersnapper! Squint hard to find Keith Urban and Kenny Chesney in the same picture. Faith Hill, Brad Paisley and Clint Black are a few others, and they're all smiling! St. Jude Children's Research Hospital isn't just a happy place now. That's the mood set by founder Danny Thomas nearly 60 years ago, and the energy has been passed forward by multiple generations in the years since Randy Owen (pictured twice) founded Country Cares in 1989.

The new St. Jude Love Music, Stop Cancer campaign needs your help, so this year we're going to ask directly. Tap the button below and for $19 a month, you'll be a part of the live-saving force that makes the St. Jude campus a place of hope. Shirt after shirt, the effort adds up. You've helped Taste of Country and our Townsquare Media partner stations raise more than $13.2 million in eight years, and this year holds the potential to be a record-setter.