Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher starts off his latest Instagram video with, "Let's see if we can get her" and then, well ... he gets her.

The retired NHL player spotted Underwood running along a peaceful country road and snuck up behind her in his rumbling pickup truck. Then, he rips his horn and laughs as his wife of 12 years has a jolt. She whips around and flashes a finger at him. Wait a second, did Carrie Underwood just flip her husband the middle finger?

"Not my best work, but still had a good laugh," Fisher captions. Indeed, he did.

Fans know Underwood is an avid runner and fitness buff who talks about keeping fit and healthy as much as she does country music. There is reason to believe that she's used to this kind of thing from Fisher. For one, her response is hardly as dramatic as Luke Bryan's wife's was when Luke did the same thing to her in 2020.

Beyond that is Underwood's friend Cara Clark, weighing in with, "Haha you don’t phase her anymore but now she gonna be like a goose and never move."

As for that gesture Underwood gives Fisher? It's not clear what finger she's using at first, even if you zoom in (we're told, because of course we didn't try). We did grab this screen grab from right after the moment in question, which shows her with her pointer finger extended:

Ah, so it was a point, not Underwood lashing out with a profanity.

Underwood is staying busy preparing for the start of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which begins in South Carolina on Oct. 15. In fairness to Fisher, pranking his wife isn't something he shares very much on social media. In fact, his last post prior to the train horn incident found him praising her new album, Denim & Rhinestones.

