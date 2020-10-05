Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher might be an old married couple, but they still know how to keep the spark alive. Underwood proved that with a sweet social media post on National Boyfriend Day, which fell on Saturday (Oct. 3) this year.

"Been married for 10 years, but he's still my boyfriend," the singer writes alongside a snapshot of the couple posing together.

Underwood and Fisher's romance started back in 2008, when they met backstage at one of Underwood's concerts. They tied the knot on July 10, 2010 in Greensboro, Ga., in front of a star-studded guest list that included Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Garth Brooks. Since then, the couple has welcomed two sons. Isaiah arrived in February of 2015, and their second child, Jacob, was born in January 2019.

To celebrate their 10th anniversary in July 2020, Underwood shared a pair of adorably awkward throwback photos of herself and Fisher as teens. In the next slide, their '90s outfits and cheesy hairstyles get the ultimate glow-up, into the much more glamorous looks the couple are known for today.

"Hey you two crazy kids," the singer wrote alongside the images. "Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you'll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you'll meet backstage at some girl's concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys and live happily ever after!"

Recently, Underwood and Fisher have opened up to fans about their life together, their role as parents and how they incorporate faith into their family in a four-part series called Mike and Carrie: God & Country on the I Am Second website.