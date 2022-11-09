In a world where everything is streaming, movie theatres have had a rough time recovering from the pandemic but thanks to lots of big super hero movies and family fare, they've been able to maintain. Then again, the rapidly approaching holidays due tend to bring folks out to the movies so this deal seems to be right on time.

AMC Theatres Is The Largest Theatrical Exhibitor in the United States and the world.

AMC Theater marquee Getty Images loading...

AMC announced that heading into the popular holiday moviegoing season, all movies are just $5 plus tax, every Tuesday at all U.S. AMCs through the end of January 2023. This will give moviegoers the opportunity to see upcoming blockbusters like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" for a pretty affordable price.

You Can Also Get Snacks For Just $5 Too!

Empty movie theater Wanna beer with that movie? loading...

At participating locations, guests can pair a small popcorn with their choice of a 21 oz. ICEE or a small drink for just $5 plus tax on Tuesdays. You looking at $10 bucks just for concessions and a movie just by yourself. That's about 90% off right?

Of Course You Know There's A Catch...

Marvel Marvel loading...

To participate in $5 Discount Tuesdays, moviegoers need to be a member of the AMC Stubs program, including AMC Stubs Insider, which is free to join. While a premium experience fee applies for movies in IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and PRIME at AMC, the base fee for premium experience movies is also $5.

So if you're ready to go, here are the theatres in East Texas that maybe participating in $5 Discount Tuesdays, check with your location for verification.

Catch A Movie For $5 On Tuesdays At These East Texas Theatres Just sign up for the AMC Rewards Program and you can catch a movie for only $5 at one of these theatres through January of 2023.

