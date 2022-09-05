Center, Texas Man Charged With Hit & Run That Injured Young Girl

The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting that an arrest has been made regarding Sunday's hit-and-run incident in which a four-year-old girl was injured. The accident took place on Highway 95 in Nacogdoches County.

As a result of the continued investigation, the vehicle and driver involved in this crash were located in Center (Shelby County). The driver has been identified as 85-year-old Edward Mora from Center. Mora was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup at the time of the crash.

Mora was transported and booked into the Shelby County Jail for failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

This is an ongoing investigation. No additional information is available at this time. There have been no updates regarding the condition of the 4-year-old girl.

Following is the original story concerning Sunday's mishap:

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Farm-to-Market Road 95 that took place today (9/4) about one mile north of the San Augustine County line.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 2:15 p.m., a four-year-old female child was riding a go-cart on private property. The child reportedly attempted to turn around, and in doing so, entered the southbound lane of FM 95 and was struck by a 2007 - 2014 Chevrolet pickup. The driver failed to stop at the scene of the crash and continued traveling south.

The child was transported to Memorial Hospital in Nacogdoches for treatment. There has been no official word on the condition of the child.

DPS Troopers are currently attempting to locate the vehicle and its driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lufkin DPS Communications at 936-699-7340.

