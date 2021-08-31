The name Chad Prather probably sounds familiar as he has been creating creating YouTube videos for years. He has always had a way of talking about serious subjects, cracking some jokes, but still discussing solutions to different problems. He comes across as an educated southern gentleman who wants to make the world better. And with all the craziness in the world right now it's easy to see why people are getting behind the conservative politician who has plans of running for Governor of the great state of Texas.

Chad Prather is based out of Fort Worth, Texas and loves to discuss politics on his YouTube channel that has over 300,000 subscribers with over 800 videos on his channel. When scrolling through his past videos it's clear that Chad isn't afraid to take on a serious topic such as Human Trafficking, Defunding the Police, or COVID-19.

What Is Chad Prather Doing in Tyler on Friday, September 3rd, 2021?

The Texas Freedom Coalition presents Texas First Election Series, with Chad Prather beginning at 6:00 p.m. taking place at Krazy Cajun Kitchen and Market located at 8374 Paluxy Drive in Tyler. There will not be tickets sold for this event, it is first come first served.

Beyond talking about his run for office, the night will be a fundraiser for Marine Rylee McCollom who was killed in the Afghanistan bombing last week. He is also accepting cases of water and non-perishable food items for victims of Hurricane Ida.

People Thought Chad Prather Was Joking About Running for Governor, But He is Serious

Because Chad is known as a comedian when he announced he was running for Governor many people thought it was a joke. But he is serious about getting into politics. The 2022 Texas gubernatorial election is set for November, 8th, 2022 and he is the only person challenging incumbent Greg Abbott at this time. But I'm sure others will announce running as we get closer to the actual election.

