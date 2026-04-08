(KNUE-FM) People are moving in droves to Texas. And that includes Longview, Lindale, Kilgore, and other ETX cities, including Tyler, Texas. While East Texas natives seem to have mixed feelings about our growing population, there's no denying that it is happening.

Why So Many People Are Moving to Tyler, Texas

We're already seeing evidence of it in the fact that builders can't seem to get housing up fast enough. We're seeing it with the expansion of our roads. We're seeing it as our governments see fit to build larger schools that can handle the growing population still to come, and so on.

What Locals Say Makes Tyler Feel Like Home

What is it that people in Tyler, Texas, seem to love the most about living here? There was quite a variety of responses. Some commented on people in general. Others on the recent developments in the downtown area and outdoor options for getting out into nature. Others like the small-town feel and the love of history that's reflected so beautifully in our museums and older architecture, some of which is lovingly preserved.

Not Everyone Loves Everything—and That’s Okay

While some people shared what they DISLIKED the most about living in Tyler, Texas, the vast majority of comments were overwhelmingly positive. I have a feeling the woman who posted the inquiry is feeling pretty good about her family's upcoming move to the Tyler area.

But more specifically, what were the top TEN things Tyler, Texas people said were their favorite things about living here? Let's take a quick look:

[PHOTOS] Tyler, Texas People Tell Newcomers What They'll Love Most About Living Here A woman asking for insight from Tyler, Texas locals before her pending move to our area received plenty of positive feedback. Here are the top 10 responses. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

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