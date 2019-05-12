Chris and Morgane Stapleton Welcome Baby No. 5

It's official: The Stapleton family is now a party of seven! Chris Stapleton's wife, Morgane, announced the news that their fifth baby has arrived just in time for Mother's Day with a sweet post on Instagram.

Morgane did not give much information about the birth—it's not clear exactly what day the baby was born, or if it is a boy or a girl—but she did note "The most perfect Mother's Day" and allow fans a glimpse of the wee one, dressed in a yellow-and-white outfit and clutching Mom's finger adorably in his or her little hand.

The newest Stapleton joins a crew of four other kids, including twin big brothers who were just seven months old when the couple announced they were expecting yet another addition to the family. Stapleton let the cat out of the bag during a November concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In a video published by the Blast, Stapleton tells the crowd, “I've got an announcement to make. Some of you may know that we have four children. We just had twins about seven months ago. Now there’s four for us, but we’re gonna make it five!”

The couple married in 2007, and are extremely cautious about their children's privacy, not even revealing their names publicly. They welcomed their twin boys on Stapleton's 40th birthday, and Reba McEntire broke the news live on the 2018 ACM Awards on April 15, which Stapleton had to miss. The couple also have an older son and a daughter.