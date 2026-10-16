East Texas country star Neal McCoy gave a young fan named Harrison a moment to remember when he invited him on stage to sing along to “Wink” at the Tulsa State Fair. The heartwarming moment is a reminder that sometimes the best part of a concert isn't just hearing your favorite song. It's getting to share it with someone who loves it just as much as you do.

Neal McCoy might be one of the most loved East Texans of all time. He has been making and performing great country music for decades, and he is just a very likable person. But he did something recently that I can promise will put a big smile on your face.

We all know Neal and his huge songs from back in the day. Most of us know the words to 'Wink' and when it comes on, we can't help but sing and dance around. Well, the same can be said for a little boy named Harrison who was at the Tulsa State Fair just a few days ago.

Neal McCoy Spots a Young Fan Singing Every Word

Harrison was attending the show with his parents, and Neal just happened to notice that this young boy was singing every word to his hit song. So, as Neal does, he decided it would be great to bring the little boy on stage for everyone to cheer him on. Which is exactly what took place.

READ MORE: Neal McCoy Takes a Stand in Song, 'Take a Knee ... My Ass'

Harrison Steals the Show With Neal McCoy

It was cool to see Harrison sing along with Neal McCoy, and it was impressive that he knew the words. Maybe he wasn't as polished as Neal is onstage, but Harrison put on one heck of a show for the crowd.

In a world that seems so crazy, we need more moments like this with Neal and Harrison up on stage.

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Want to See Neal McCoy Live in Concert?

And don't forget we are giving away some Neal McCoy concert tickets. If you want to enter for a chance to see Neal in concert, click this link as we will be giving away the tickets very soon.

See 50 Essential '90s Country Songs If you call yourself a real fan of '90s country music, you probably need to know the words to all of these hit songs.