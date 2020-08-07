So many Texas and Red Dirt acts have been doing their part to help keep fans sane during the pandemic, by going live online doing mini-concerts for us. But what about commercial free Texas and Red Dirt music the rest of the day? All day.

If you still haven't downloaded our Radio Texas, LIVE! app, available on IOS or on ANDROID, you're missing out on so much. It's the premiere app for streaming commercial-free, Texas and Red Dirt music, 24 hours a day. On top of a harmonious nonstop barrage of your favorite music, we offer up breaking news, feel good stories, album releases, and so much more.

Here is what people have to say about it:

Great app for Native Texans. Glad this app was created. As a Native of the Lonestar State, I’ve missed my Red Dirt Country music. Hear real country not today’s POP country. App even works with Apple CarPlay." Ryan I. - Indiana

Download it today on IOS or on ANDROID and enjoy all of your favorites including: Cody Jinks, Cody Johnson, Aaron Watson, Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, Josh Abbott Band, Koe Wetzel, Parker McCollum, Flatland Cavalry, Tyler Childers, Mike and the Moonpies, Kaitlin Butts, Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Jon Wolfe, Randall King, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Cody Canada and the Departed, Kylie Frye, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, Dalton Domino, Randy Rogers Band, Hayes Carll, Mike Ryan, Sunny Sweeney, Casey Donahew, Josh Ward, Kevin Fowler, Kacey Musgraves, Sturgill Simpson, Kyle Park, Pat Green, Robert Earl Keen, The Dirty River Boys, Uncle Lucius, Shane Smith and the Saints, William Clark Green, and MORE!