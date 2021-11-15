It's beginning to look a lot like ... well, you know. The CMA Country Christmas television special unwrapped its 2021 lineup on Monday (Nov. 15), with some of the genre's biggest stars gathering to spread holiday cheer.

Carrie Underwood, Brett Eldredge, Lady A and Lainey Wilson are just some of the exciting acts scheduled to take the stage.

Underwood and Eldredge have arguably become country's Queen and King of Christmas magic in recent years: Underwood's first holiday album, My Gift, arrived in 2020, and she followed it up with the festive "Stretchy Pants" in 2021. Eldredge is a perennial holiday crooner whose Glow Christmas Tour brightens fans' holiday seasons on an annual basis. His latest holiday album, Mr. Christmas, arrived earlier this year.

Also on deck to perform are the Pistol Annies. The trio, made up of Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, just put out their first-ever Christmas album, Hell of a Holiday. Rising star Breland joins the lineup in 2021, as does Jimmie Allen, who will perform with Louis York & the Shindellas. Last year, Allen joined those two collaborators for a rendition of York's 2017 holiday track, "What Does Christmas Mean."

CMA Country Christmas show hosts Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce will round out the lineup of performers. Barrett and Pearce were announced as hosts last week, on the heels of the 2021 CMA Awards. It's a first-time TV show hosting gig for both artists.

CMA Country Christmas will air Nov. 29 on ABC. The show is now in its 12th year.