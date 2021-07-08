While I was shocked to see a cockfighting ring in Rusk County being broken up by the local sheriff's office, it didn't seem like a big deal to many people on social media. The details were released by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office regarding approximately 87 roosters being confiscated and 13 people being arrested during the bust.

We have a variety of photos provided by law enforcement that you can see below that show the animals, various items seized, and pictures of most suspects apprehended with this case. The suspects in this case range from 19-years-old all the way up to 70-years-old and all face charges of cockfighting.

Many People Didn't Seem to Care About the Cockfighting Online

I'm a big fan of animals and don't understand why someone would engage in cockfighting or harming any animals for their own satisfaction. Although, I always like to try to see things from another's point of view. And many people said online that these roosters would now be put to death anyway because the sheriff's office has no place to put them. I can't say for certain what will happen to these animals next but I do like knowing they won't be fighting for their life this weekend.

How Did Law Enforcement Learn About the Cockfighting Ring

A 911 call was placed on the 4th of July about a large group of men on Country Road 2132 in Rusk County and when patrol units arrived the group scattered, many of which were caught.

