Cody Cannon Admits He Messed Up The Lyrics on One of Whiskey Myers’ Biggest Songs

Today on Instagram Cody Cannon put all of the conspiracy theories to bed. And guys I'm gonna be honest, for the past five years I've just hopped back and forth between "companion" and "prescription" without even realizing the change, let alone the possibility of a mistake.

"Stone” is easily one of the most popular and powerful songs in the extensive Whiskey Myers library. It was included on the East Texas rockers' 2016 album Mud. But there has apparently been some confusion regarding the opening line. And in this new video that was recorded at Lava Cantina, Cannon jumps on the grenade.

According to Cannon, who wrote the song, the studio version of “Stone” is wrong. And as it turns out he is prone to singing the wrong words in the studio. He takes a pull of his Miller Lite before coming clean to fans.

I've had a history throughout my career of being notoriously bad about singing the wrong damn lyrics in the studio. I write the song then get in the studio, get done with the record and say 'shit man I sang that song wrong," and it'll be done and it's just set in time forever.

So in the studio album version he sings: “Well, the night is my companion.” But the way he wrote it and performs it is: “Well, the night is my prescription”

Hard to believe it's been over two years since Whiskey Myers released their last project, Their self-titled and self-produced album, Whiskey Myers, sold 42,000 equivalent album units, of that a remarkable 39,000 were in album sales landing them the No. 1 album in the world on the Billboard Country Charts.

