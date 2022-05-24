Cody Johnson & Luke Combs Sang The Hell Outta ‘Dust on the Bottle’

Funny story time. When David Lee Murphy's "Dust on the Bottle" first came out I thought he was singing "Dust on the Bible." But let's be honest here, the next couple of lines would still make sense; "But don't let it fool ya about what's inside," and "It's one of those things that gets sweeter with time."

Turns out it wasn't a religious song, and after the chorus, changing "bottle" to "bible," the song descends into chaos quickly.

Welp, Cody Johnson and Luke Combs took all of Denver to church over the weekend though, when the two busted out the '90s staple on stage at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

It was electric.

Combs brought a stellar lineup with him to Mile High, Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade performed in front of 50,000 country-music-loving-Coloradians.

On top of headlining his own sold out shows and festivals this year, Johnson will also be direct support for two more of country music's biggest concerts in '22. He'll also be warming folks up in Atlanta and Seattle for Luke Combs' stadium concerts. That's not all for stadium shows from CoJo though. He'll be playing with Zac Brown Band at Fenway Park in Boston, and Citi Field in New York City later this summer.

