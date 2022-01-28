25 Songs You Didn’t Know David Lee Murphy Wrote
When you hear the name David Lee Murphy, the first thing to pop into your mind might be his 1994 country hit "Dust on the Bottle." That track was the fourth single from Murphy's debut album Out With a Bang and became one of the most recognizable country hits from the 1990s. That record's title track and the anthemic, honky tonkin' tune "Party Crowd" also found success on the country charts and helped to plant Murphy firmly in the genre as a lasting talent.
Along with those early hits, his 1996 single "The Road You Leave Behind" and "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," his 2017 duet with Kenny Chesney from their collaborative album No Zip Code, are often cited as fan favorites and serve as longstanding reminders of Murphy's expertise as a singer and performer.
Along with his obvious gifts as an artist in his own write, David Lee Murphy has become one of the most successful and admired songwriters in modern country music. He has penned major hits for Jason Aldean and Thompson Square, and has had tracks cut by Hank Williams Jr., Gary Allan, Trick Pony, Blackberry Smoke and many more.
Let's take a look at 25 country songs that were penned by David Lee Murphy and recorded by other country artists.
"Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not"by Thompson Square
Released in 2010 from their self-titled debut album, Thompson Square found major success with the romantic track "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not." The single hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts and even earned the country duo Grammy nominations for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song.
"Anywhere with You"by Jake Owen
Co-written with Ben Hayslip and Jimmy Yeary, the sweet and heartfelt "Anywhere with You" was released in 2013 and became a No. 1 hit for Jake Owen.
"Big Green Tractor"by Jason Aldean
One of Jason Aldean's most recognizable hits, "Big Green Tractor" was co-written by Murphy and Jim Collins. The 2009 track became Aldean's third No. 1 hit and has been certified platinum three times.
"The More I Drink"by Blake Shelton
The second single from his album Pure BS, "The More I Drink" shows off Blake Shelton's more playful side. Written by Murphy, Chris DuBois and Dave Turnbull, the track became a Top 20 hit for Shelton in 2007.
"Why We Drink"by Justin Moore
Penned by Murphy, Casey Beathard and Jeremy Stover, "Why We Drink" was released by Justin Moore in 2019. The tune from Moore's fifth studio album Late Nights and Longnecks hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts and made it to No. 50 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart.
"No Such Thing"by Dan + Shay
The ninth track on Dan + Shay's self-titled 2019 debut album, "No Such Thing" is a sultry but sweet love song written by the duo with Murphy and Matt Dragstrem.
"Hooked On It"by Luke Bryan
Featured on his 2017 record What Makes You Country, Luke Bryan teamed up with Murphy and Dallas Davidson to create this nostalgic, imagery-filled tune.
"Last Shot"by Kip Moore
Written by Kip Moore, David Lee Murphy and Dan Couch, "Last Shot" puts a new spin on the classic country love song narrative. The single was featured on Moore's 2017 genre-bending record Slowheart.
"When You Look Like That"by Thomas Rhett
Co-written with Jessi Alexander and Matt Dragstrem, "When You Look Like That" is the ninth track on Thomas Rhett's massively successful 2017 record Life Changes.
"One Like Mine"by Josh Turner
Featured on Josh Turner's 2017 album Deep South, the romantic ode "One Like Mine" was penned by Murphy and Ben Hayslip.
"This Old Heart"by Midland
Murphy teamed up with Jonathan Singleton as well as Midland members Jess Carson and Mark Wystrach to pen "This Old Heart," the twangy, catchy cut from the trio's 2017 record On The Rocks.
"When I’m With You"by Mo Pitney
Murphy teamed up with Mo Pitney to pen "When I'm With You," the fifth track from his acclaimed 2016 album Behind This Guitar.
"That’s Just Living"by Montgomery Gentry
This track from Montgomery Gentry's 2015 album Folks Like Us, the last album the duo released before Troy Gentry died in a 2017 helicopter crash, is all about savoring the moment.
"Even The Stars Fall 4 U"by Keith Urban
The second track from Keith Urban's experimental 2013 album Fuse, "Even The Stars Fall 4 U" was penned by Murphy, Urban and Ross Copperman.
"Scatter the Ashes"by Chris LeDoux
An emotional study of a rodeo star in his final days, "Scatter the Ashes" was featured on Chris LeDoux's 2002 album After the Storm.
"Dayum, Baby"by Florida Georgia Line
Murphy joined forces with Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard and Rodney Clawson for this track from Florida Georgia Line's 2002 debut album Here's to the Good Times.
"Somebody’s Mama"by Joe Nichols
Co-written with Kim Tribble and featured on Joe Nichols' 2011 record It's All Good, "Somebody's Mama" finds the country star fondly reflecting on a lost love.
"Better Than This"by Brad Paisley
A humorous celebration of the simple things in life, Brad Paisley's "Better Than This" was written by Murphy, Chris DuBois and Trent Willmon and included on Paisley's 2007 record 5th Gear.
"Live a Little"by Kenny Chesney
This infectious tune, featured on Kenny Chesney's 2011 record Hemingway's Whiskey, was penned by Murphy and Shane Minor. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts in both the U.S. and Canada.
"Just Enough to Get in Trouble"by Hank Williams Jr.
Another co-write from Murphy and Kim Tribble, "Just Enough to Get in Trouble" is a wise and honest cut from Hank Williams Jr.'s 2003 record I'm One of You.
"On a Mission"by Trick Pony
Co-written by Murphy, Kim Tribble and Trick Pony member Ira Dean, "On a Mission" became a breakout hit for the country trio in 2002.
"People Like Us"by Aaron Tippin
The biting title track of Aaron Tippin's 2000 record was another co-write from Murphy and Kim Tribble and became a Top 20 hit.
"Beer With My Friends"by Shy Carter
Released in 2021, this party-ready track was written by Shy Carter, Murphy and Bryan Simpson for his debut record The Rest of Us. Murphy joined Carter and Cole Swindell on vocals for the single, which found major success on streaming platforms.
"Something You Can’t Live Without"by Wynonna and the Big Noise
The rock-edged track "Something You Can’t Live Without" was included on Wynonna's 2016 record Wynonna and the Big Noise, which was produced by her husband and Highway 101 member Cactus Moser.
"Million Dollar View"by Trace Adkins
Written by Murphy and George Teren, "Million Dollar View" was the second single from Trace Adkins' eleventh studio album Proud to Be Here.