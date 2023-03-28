Cody Johnson Reveals 8x Grammy Winning Super Star as New Duet Partner

And cue the haters. Guys, this is HUGE. Two of country music's most powerful voices are coming together in song. In a new interview with CMT, Cody Johnson casually revealed he recorded a duet with a country music superstar.

Here's what Johnson told Cody Alan at CMT:

"I actually just recorded a duet with her yesterday for my new album coming out," Johnson drops in there nonchalantly. "And getting to know her, man, she's such a pro and everybody that she surrounds herself with are all very professional, as well. So it's kind of... I don't mean this to sound bad, but it's kind of hard to compete with that."

There you go. I don't know about you, but that's get me excited.

While we eagerly await to hear what this Oklahoma-Texas pairing has got in store for us, CoJo released his first ever live album, Cody Johnson & the Rockin' CJB, late last year. To jump start '23, Johnson picked up his first career Grammy and up next he'll be joining two-time reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs for his World Tour this year.

