Could Toys R Us be Making a Comeback?

When Toys R Us shut their doors, I was pretty sad. Even as an adult, I enjoyed walking through the doors and perusing their many isles of action figures, collectables and video games. As a collector of Transformers, Toys R Us had some exclusives figures or collector sets you couldn't find anywhere else. A new report has surfaced that could mean a comeback for the toy store giant.

Get our free mobile app

Driving passed the empty Toys R Us / Babys R Us building on Loop 323 still makes me sad. Maybe with this recent report, that building could once again be a Toys R Us. nbcphiladelphia.com reports that WHP Global has bought a controlling interest in Tru Kids, the parent company of Toys R Us.

Toys R Us has tried some different ways to remain afloat, including a couple of pop up locations and teaming up with Target as their online toy presence. Neither could get the company out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy. However, this new investment firm is hoping to open some physical stores, pop up locations, teaming with other retailers to open mini stores inside and other avenues.

There is still one Toys R Us store in Texas. You can find it in The Galleria in Houston. You can follow them on Instagram and Facebook. It looks like the Toys R Us we've known and loved. If your Summer travels take you to Houston, it could be worth a visit.

"I don't want to grow up. I'm a Toys R Us kid." That tune will never be forgotten.