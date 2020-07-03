Country music's biggest feuds have involved name-calling, personal insults, man-stealing and the occasional fire. From Toby Keith to Eric Church to Zac Brown to Hank Williams Jr. — and more recently, Brittany Aldean vs. Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope — these are the most well-known feuds in country music history.

That most come from the last 20 years is no accident. Sure, there were feuds before cameras were everywhere and before social media could amplify something small into something massive, but perhaps those were handled quietly or even physically. Really — Clint Black once told Taste of Country he watched an artist punch another artist in the face one time!

Travis Tritt, Brown, Waylon Jennings and Natalie Maines are four artists to say something controversial that they'd later have to answer for. So too did Church, the only artist to appear on this list more than twice. He speaks his mind with pride, but sometimes artists clap back, like Miranda Lambert did.

Remember when two women seemingly tussled over the same man? Did we make too much of something innocent? You can decide. Learn more about country music's biggest feuds below, and let us know where we missed one that deserves to be in the list.

Remember Country Music's Most Well-Known Feuds?