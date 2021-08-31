Chase Rice Is Reportedly Dating Kristin Cavallari

Chase Rice and reality television star Kristin Cavallari are said to be getting romantic. The pair are still "casual" after two months of dating.

Both TMZ and E! News refer to sources who confirm Rice and Cavallari are a couple. She starred in Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County on MTV before joining a spinoff called The Hills. More recently, she and husband (now ex-husband) Jay Cutler starred in Very Cavallari for three season before she said she would not continue to film it in 2020.

While Rice is known for songs like "Eyes on You" and "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen," he has his own reality television show background. In 2010 he finished as runner-up Survivor: Nicaragua. More recently he sang on ABC's The Bachelor and was stunned to learn the woman Peter Weber was dating was a girl he had spent a night with years earlier. The meeting was awkward, and Rice later sounded off about it.

“I was pissed at first," he told Taste of Country in January 2020, "and then I was like, ‘I gotta figure out a way to turn this positive for myself, mainly because I had no desire to be a part of any reality TV show. I was just going on there to promote 'Lonely Who You Are,' promote my music. And that was it."

Neither Rice nor Cavallari have confirmed this new relationship. Both live in the Nashville area, and a mutual friend reportedly set them up. Cavallari and Cutler announced they were separating after 10 years of marriage in April 2020. They have three kids together, and in the months since, she's been linked to comedian Jeff Dye.

Rice doesn't share many details about his personal life and has rarely, if ever, brought a significant other to a country music awards show. Recently he did share a picture of one true love, however:

