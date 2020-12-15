Crown Royal’s Whisky & Cola Cans Are In Stores Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Update: We officially have confirmation that the Crown Royal canned beverages are in Shreveport-Bossier. This morning, a listener sent us several photos from the Walmart on Airline Dr. in Bossier that proves that they are in fact in stock there. We're also getting reports that other area Walmarts have displays set up. No word if Thrifty or other area liquor stores have them in stock yet, but I'm sure they are coming.

Listener Submitted Photo

Not too terribly long ago, these were just mythical items only rumored to exist. In fact, when they first started showing up on social media, everyone thought it was an internet hoax. Well, it turns out that not only are they real, but they are in stores now. Crown Royal's Whisky & Cola, Crown Apple and Peach Tea canned drinks aren't just some internet hoax, they are very real and very delicious.

Our friends down in Lafayette are reporting that these wonderfully tasty alcoholic beverages are showing up in stores all over the place. I've personally called a dozen stores and searched the internet, but have yet to find them locally in Shreveport-Bossier. However, that doesn't mean they aren't available. It could be the clerk that answered the phone didn't understand my question or know what I was talking about.

Either way, if they are out for delivery and for sale in other parts of the state, they will more than likely be available in our area VERY soon if they aren't already.

So, to sum everything up: Yes, these are real. No, I don't know who has them for sale yet. Please, if you find them, shoot us a message so I can go pick up a case or two. You can never have too much Crown on hand for the holidays.