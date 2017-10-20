Whiskey Filled Ornaments to Deck Out Your Christmas Tree
Christmas will be here before we know it, and if you're already planning your tree theme then we have a new idea for you. What do you think of whiskey filled ornaments?
Sounds like a jolly good time to me! As kids we popped popcorn, and strung it on fishing line before wrapping the tree. This is much more grown up, and possibly messy. But the fun kind of messy, right?
The Lakes Distillery has a couple of different options. You can by a six pack of ornaments, which costs $46.15 or just The One, which is bigger - but there's only one. Whether you decide to cover your tree with the festive little baubles, or give them as gift, this is definitely a festive new twist on holiday spirits!