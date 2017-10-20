Whiskey Filled Ornaments to Deck Out Your Christmas Tree

Christmas will be here before we know it, and if you're already planning your tree theme then we have a new idea for you. What do you think of whiskey filled ornaments?

Sounds like a jolly good time to me! As kids we popped popcorn, and strung it on fishing line before wrapping the tree. This is much more grown up, and possibly messy. But the fun kind of messy, right?

Lakedistillery.com