Best Dad Lyrics: "The older I get, the more I can see / How much he loved my mother and my brother and me / And he did the best that he could / And I only hope when I have my own family / That every day, I see a little more of my father in me."

Sometimes it's inevitable for someone to "become" his or her parents, and when we're young, this isn't a fate we're thrilled to face. Urban opens this track, which appears on his 2002 multi-platinum-selling Golden Road album, with all the characteristics he's inherited from his father. By the end of the second verse, he's resolved himself to the fact that he has become his dad, and that's a good thing.