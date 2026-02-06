(KNUE-FM) Most Texans know that football is a way of life here in the Lone Star State. Whether you’re cheering on the Cowboys, your favorite college team, or watching small towns shut down on Friday nights for hometown football, it’s something special. And the memories being made are ones you’ll remember forever.

Big Life and Football in Texas

But, there is only one Quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys and right now that is Dak Prescott. While some critics point to the lack of a Super Bowl win, there are millions of kids who dream of one day being able to play for the Cowboys and make those big dollars.

There is no doubt that Dak works hard, but he is compensated well for it as he is currently paid around $60 million annually. Which means he owns property not far from the Dallas Cowboys facility.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes Built a New Mansion, Look Inside His Old House

Demolition and Rebuild Plans

There are lots of athletes in Texas with stunning homes. For example, former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has a notable property. If you want to see it, click here. While Zeke has a stunning property, I think Dak is almost done building his newer and nicer mansion.

Get our free mobile app

Celebrating Privacy and Respect

Looking at homes of celebrities and athletes can be fun. But remember these guys work hard and at the end of the day, they want their privacy, so respect their privacy and enjoy the view from afar. Let’s take a look from a distance. Here’s a look at Dak Prescott’s old home before it was torn down to make way for his new mansion, which is still under construction.

Dak Prescott's Now Destroyed Home in Prosper, Texas He'd been living in his Prosper, TX home since '19.