See Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.

While we all know that the lifespan of an NFL player isn’t very long, after looking at photos of his house it looks like Zeke made a great investment when purchasing his property in Frisco. Obviously, here in Texas there have been lots of people moving here, especially near the Metroplex where Zeke calls home. His place is a total of 4 bedrooms and 5+ bathrooms, the house is 7,518 square feet sitting on a lot that isn’t too big at only .64 of an acre.

The Home is Not Over the Top But Still Very Nice

I’ve looked at pictures from tons of celebrity homes and I will admit I love Zeke’s house because it is really nice but it’s not crazy over the top. It’s one of those places that you can still be comfortable and have a good time without worrying about messing up the multi-million dollar home. Don’t get me wrong, Zeke’s house would go for well over $2.5 million dollars but it’s not crazy extreme like other celebrities or athletes.

Zeke’s Frisco House Has Some Incredible Extras

Ezekiel Elliott has a fantastic home theatre to watch game tapes in the off-season, also a salt-water pool and spa on property that would be the perfect place to relax. Take a peek inside Zeke’s gorgeous Texas home:

