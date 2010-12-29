Darius Rucker – Holds Free Concert

Darius will play a free show in New Orleans on Monday (Jan. 3) at 6 p.m., one day prior to the Sugar Bowl game between Arkansas and Ohio State.

The concert is part of the Allstate Fan Fest in the French Quarter.

Darius Rucker will also perform the national anthem at the bowl game, along with volunteering with clean-up efforts in the city's Ninth Ward, an area that was heavily affected by Hurricane Katrina.