TEXAS -- During Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver devoted more than 13 minutes to Buc-ee's. He praised the much-loved Texas travel center before throwing a little shade its way. Why? He called attention to something else the brand has allegedly become known for, at least in Oliver's mind: aggressively protecting its trademarks through lawsuits, reports Chron.

John Oliver Turns His Attention to Buc-ee's Trademark Lawsuits

Leave it to John Oliver to willingly poke one of Texas' biggest bears... or, in this case, one very famous beaver.

Oliver highlighted several trademark cases Buc-ee's has filed over the past few years, arguing that while some made sense to him, others felt a bit aggressive toward smaller businesses that didn't really have the money to fight a lengthy legal battle and would often settle instead.

'Mr. Nutterbutter' Makes His Debut

And for those who know John Oliver, he then did a very, very John Oliver thing.

He unveiled a parody merchandise line called "Buc-Off," complete with a squirrel mascot named Mr. Nutterbutter and a slogan calling it "everyone's favorite cartoon animal who doesn't sue small businesses." The online shop, for anyone interested, sells T-shirts, hats, tumblers, pajamas, and more. Any proceeds go to benefit Hunger Free America.

Oliver Challenges Buc-ee's to Sue Him

Oliver went as far as to challenge Buc-ee's on-air, saying:

"If any prominent gas station chain out there has an issue with our new logo... bring it on."

Buc-ee's Says It Won't Be Taking the Bait

However, it doesn't look like Oliver's challenge is headed for a courtroom. Buc-ee's General Counsel later told the Dallas Morning News the company doesn't plan to sue over the parody merchandise.

So, for now, the beaver is staying put, Mr. Nutterbutter gets to keep selling T-shirts, and one of Texas' most recognizable brands has found itself at the center of one of the week's most unexpected celebrity showdowns.

Are you Team Beaver or Team Nutterbutter? I'd love to hear what you think at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Read More: Why Isn't There a Place to Sit and Dine at Texas Buc-ee's Stores?

24 Hilarious Buc-ee's Signs You Must See Buc-ee's always does a great job bringing attention to their business with clever billboard signs, here is a look at some of their very best. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins