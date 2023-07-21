Summer Is Here And Unfortunately, That Means More Folks On The Highways, And More Deadly Crashes -- So Please Be Careful.

More people on the roads means more chances for accidents unfortunately, and Texas highways are already full this summer as more and more people head outside.

If you're planning a road trip somewhere this summer, be alert when driving down the highways we're going to tell you about.

A Recent Study Shared The Deadliest Highways In Texas.

Cities with the Most Accidents

The study was done by Stacker, who used ranked data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, to identify the highways in Texas that had the most fatalities from auto crashes in 2020.

The study revealed that East Texas has several of the deadliest highways in the state running through our area.

When looking at the top 10, HALF of the deadliest roads in Texas run through East Texas including cities like Palestine which has TWO. Let's take a look.

US HIGHWAY 84



US Highway 84 goes through Mansfield, Palestine and Rusk and in 2020, the highway which actually begins in Colorado, had 22 crashes and 24 fatalities making it the 10th deadliest highway in Texas.

U.S. Highway 287



Another deadly highway that runs through Palestine is U.S. 287 which also passes through Crockett. Its the 7th deadliest road in the state with 29 crashes and 32 fatalities.

I-30



I-30 is the shortest two-digit Interstate with a number ending in zero in the Interstate System BUT its also one of the deadliest. Running through almost the entirety of Northeast Texas through cities like Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant and Texarkana, its the 6th deadliest road in the state.

U.S. HIGHWAY 59



U.S. 59 connects Texarkana to Laredo but it also runs through a lot of the Eastern edge of the state passing through Carthage, Nacogdoches, Marshall and more. Because of its long 600 mile plus distance, its the THIRD deadliest highway in the state.

I-20



While I-10 which is the main Interstate that runs through the entirety of Texas is the deadliest highway in the state, Interstate 20 is the second deadliest with 60 crashes and 68 deaths on the road.

