Deadpool and Wolverine ‘Hate Each Other’ in ‘Deadpool 3’

By the time it arrives in theaters, it will have been six years between Deadpool 2 and Deadpool 3. The delay is almost entirely the studio’s fault; Deadpool 2’s distributor, 20th Century Fox, was acquired by Disney shortly after the release of Deadpool 2. And while Disney wanted Fox in part to regain the film rights to the X-Men franchise, they’ve yet to release a single movie or TV show focused on any mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At least as scheduled right now, Deadpool 3 — which is still almost two years away — will be the first X-film from Marvel.

But Deadpool 3 won’t just be a Deadpool movie; the film will co-star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, who’s probably the only X-Men movie character more popular than Ryan Reynolds’ wise-cracking mercenary. We still don’t know how Deadpool and Logan will meet, or how Wolverine will be alive again after the events of 2017’s Logan. But we do know that however they wind up together, Deadpool and Wolverine will not be buddies in this film.

As Jackman told the Empire Film Podcast...

10 being really close, zero being the reality, we're zero, we're opposites, hate each other. I'm just talking from my perspective, [Logan's] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot."

It basically seems like the film will go for an exaggerated version of the relationship Reynolds and Jackman have on social media, where they are constantly ribbing each other and seem within seconds of getting into a shouting match — if not an out-and-out fight. Only in the movie their characters will both have healing factors, so they can really beat the crap out of each other.

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to open in theaters on November 8, 2024.