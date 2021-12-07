In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jamie Foxx will be returning as the villainous Electro, thanks to the MCU’s introduction of the multiverse. When he first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Andrew Garfield, Foxx’s character was bright blue. This time around, however, Marvel agreed to take the blue makeup and prosthetics off the table in order to get Foxx to sign onto the project.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Sony Pictures executive Amy Pascal said that the studios “promised [Foxx that] he wouldn't be blue” when he returned on screen for new Spidey flick. In the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, we get a glimpse at the new, minimalist Electro, whose powers have been switched to yellow to better reflect what he looks like in the comics.

Prosthetics and makeup can play a huge role in an actor’s preparation for a character. Whether it’s Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, or Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique in the X-Men franchise, such heavy physical additions can take a toll on the performer. It seems like the intensive process required to transform Foxx into Electro wasn’t going to fly with the actor, and so a deal was made.

Even without his initially blue hue, Electro’s return is exciting for the MCU. Without the opening of the multiverse, the character wouldn’t have been able to return at all. Now, Marvel Studios gets a chance to flesh out the supervillain in a way that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 wasn’t able to before.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters December 17.