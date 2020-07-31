Dear Starbucks, It’s Too Hot for the PSL

Dear Starbucks,

I heard a rumor from a very credible source. The rumor is that Starbucks plans to bring their Pumpkin Spiced Lattes and many other fall flavors back in August. I am sure you can imagine my surprise and disgust when I heard the news as I swiped the sweat from my brow in this southern heat.

Starbucks please hear our cries. Must you introduce the Pumpkin Spice Latte giving us all false hopes of cooler weather? It's not fair to do this to us innocent folks in the south. It's hot, we are sweating from every single crevice. We can't even attend socially distanced hangouts. Why? It's too freaking hot. Have you ever heard of HUMIDITY? Instead, we all stay inside in the AC praying the coronavirus and the heat leave holding hands.

Here we are, sweating with our AC blaring full blast and you feel the need to release the Pumpkin Spice Latte in August? August 25th to be exact. This is not okay. I understand you need to be the first, and for marketing purposes, you gotta make the sale, but I am asking, no I am begging you to stop this madness.

Yes, COVID-19 took a huge toll on all of us and we all desire some sense of normalcy, but a PSL won't fix this mess or help us get in a good mood. Keep the PSL's tucked away in until you see the temperatures in the 70's. We need scarves and our basic B attire before we enjoy that first sip of pumpkin spice.

Love,

A true lover of PSL's just not right now