Everyone in East Texas knows summer will be here before long. Temperatures are rising, and kids will soon be looking for ways to stay busy. The last thing Texans want is to see more dangerous hoax trends spreading online and appearing here in the Lone Star State.

Caldwell Zoo Forced to Evacuate Guests

Just this past weekend in Tyler, Texas there was a bomb threat that caused the Caldwell Zoo to evacuate, and this is just one of the alarming and childish nationwide hoaxes that we could see more of during the summer months.

Fortunately, after the bomb threat was received Sunday, zoo staff and guests evacuated safely. The zoo, which maintains 24-hour security, chose to evacuate visitors out of an abundance of caution.

READ MORE: Texas Laws Could Send You to Jail for This Childhood Prank

Tyler Police and Fire Responded Quickly

Both the Tyler Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene and assisted with a full sweep of the zoo, no bombs or bomb materials were found.

The zoo remained closed for the remainder of the day on Sunday.

Zoo officials say that anyone who purchased a ticket for Sunday will be granted re-entry by simply showing a receipt, an electronic ticket or a ticket stub.

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Why Online Hoaxes Can Have Serious Consequences

This is a perfect time to talk to any teenager you know about the importance of not repeating pranks or hoaxes you see online. While they might seem harmless, they can lead to lost revenue and wasted emergency resources that offenders may ultimately be required to repay.

LIST: April Fools Pranks you should NEVER pull Warning: These April Fools' Pranks Aren't Funny—They're Just Mean. Gallery Credit: CANVA