Did You Notice the Big Change That Just Happened at Every Texas Starbucks?

This is a game-changer for folks in Dallas, TX and around the U.S., Starbucks made a big announcement that could change how you get your caffeine fix forever.

It's big news, specifically for folks who prefer to drive-thru or use the app to place orders. Until now, the option had only been available to those ordering inside the store. Did you hear? You can now use your own cup at Starbucks.

While I've personally never been a fan of so many reusable cups being handled by workers, I'm in the minority. According to CNN, now drive-thru customers will be able to have Starbucks workers take their personal cup at the window and fill it up with their order. This will cut down on waste, but it also seems a little germy to me.

To combat those "germy" issues, Starbucks will require any cups brought from home to be clean (how do they really enforce that though?) and no larger than 40 ounces. But for real, y'all keep your nasty Stanley Cups to yourselves.

But that's not the only changes coming, this one may be less of a fan-favorite, Starbucks has also revealed it will now allow their locations to turn off the ability for customers to place mobile orders. They will do this during peak hours, when workers can become overwhelmed. Which while you may not prefer, certainly makes sense.

I mean, there's not much worse that standing in line or in the drive-thru while app or phone orders are being taken, right?

"Reasons for a halt include higher-than-expected volume, or when employee absences are negatively impacting the Starbucks experience," Bloomberg reported.

Let us know what you think, do you like bringing your personal cup to have it filled? Do you like so many outside cups being handles by baristas? Let us know below.

