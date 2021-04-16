Don’t Be This Texas Karen Who’s Now Facing Assault Charge

That's what happens when you act like a Karen, I mean Kara.

According to a report from KVUE, on April 7, a candidate for the Lake Travis ISD School Board named Kara Bell was given a citation for assault following a mask dispute with an employee at Nordstrom Rack store.

The store's loss prevention specialist asked Bell to wear a mask inside, and Bell refused to comply. The employee told Bell she could not enter without a mask and blocked her from going inside. Bell then allegedly shoved the worker out of her way and proceeded to go inside anyway.

Employees called the police, and when local law enforcement arrived they found Bell inside a fitting room. Authorities detained Bell outside, where she refused to identify herself and became irate.

Bell proceeded to criticize the officers at the scene and stated:

I did NOT sign up for this. I am a Christian woman of God and YOU ARE NOT GOING TO PUT YOUR DISGUSTING RULES ON ME THAT ARE FALSE AND NOT TRUE. I WILL NOT HAVE IT, DO YOU UNDERSTAND THAT? I WILL NOT HAVE IT! I'M SICK OF BEING BULLIED, I'M SICK OF BEING LIED TO, AND IT'S NOT GOING TO HAPPEN ANYMORE- DO YOU UNDERSTAND?

At the end of that statement Kara stepped forward toward the female officer at the scene. The other officer then instructed Kara to turn around and she was restrained.

On Kara's campaign site as a candidate for the Lake Travis ISD School Board she claims to follow these three pillars.

TRANSPARENCY EMPOWERMENT ACCOUNTABILITY

Several news outlets have reached out to Kara Bell for comment, but she has not responded to requests so there goes transparency.

I definitely wouldn't want my kid to learn empowerment from Kara Bell either.

As for accountability, Kara writes, "ACCOUNTABILITY to our children means holding everyone with responsibilities to our students to a high moral standard."

Hey Kara, I didn't see those high morals when you were harassing local law enforcement.

Good luck with the campaign.

