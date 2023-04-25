East Texas Couple Arrested For Allegedly “Forcibly” Tattooing Their Children

We're Learning About The Wild Details Involving The Arrests Of Some Parents Who Allegedly Exercised Some HORRIBLE Judgement.

As parents, its safe to say that we want our kids to be able to experience and have things we couldn't have. But I think we're ALL in agreement that no matter how much we LOVE them, they can't have certain things like TATTOOS. until they are of age. But an East Texas couple finds themselves in jail at this time for allegedly trying to FORCE their kids to get something they can't and shouldn't have.

On April 17, police were notified by CPS about parents tattooing their children.

The Tattooist In China Wang He, Getty Images loading...

According to KETK, Lt. James Denby with the Zavalla Police Department, CPS asked for Angelina County officials to be present when they went to the residence where the crime was taking place. During the visit the next day, April 18, two children ages 5 and 9-years-old were taken into the custody of CPS.

During The Investigation, Police Discovered The Kids Parents Were "Forcibly" Giving The Kids Tattoos.

Angelina County Jail Angelina County Jail loading...

Denby said that the step-father of the children, Gunner Farr and mother Megan Farr had been “forcefully restraining” the kids in order to give them the homemade tattoos. Denby went on to add that through additional information, there were visible injuries to the children showing that the parents had tried to remove the tattoos once they found out CPS was about to get involved.

The Farrs Were Arrested.

Angelina County Jail Angelina County Jail loading...

On Monday, both Gunner and Megan Farr were arrested. The Angelina County Jail roster shows Gunnar has been charged with "unlawful restraint" while Megan has been charged with 2 counts of injury to a child and unlawful restraint as well. Both were taken to the Angelina County Jail and the children are in the custody of CPS.

16 Texas Boys Have Gone Missing Since March 1st In Texas These Texas boys have been reported missing and their families are worried about them. If you recognize any of them, please call your local law enforcement office.

61 Felony Arrests Were Made In Gregg County Last Week (April 10-16, 2023) Those below were arrested on a felony charge in Gregg County, Texas. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.