Don’t Do The ‘Benadryl Challenge’ – Duh

It blows my mind that people have to be reminded to not do something stupid, especially when that something can cause serious health issues. But, here I am reminding you, and everyone else to not participate in the 'Benadryl Challenge'.

If you are wondering what in the hell the Benadryl Challenge is, you are not alone. I had to look it up myself. I am not detective, but I figured it involves taking a large amount of Benadryl - I was right. According to Healthline, the challenge is described as the following,

A challenge posted on TikTok known as the 'Benadryl Challenge' encourages viewers to take large doses of the antihistamine to induce hallucinations. Experts say excessive doses of Benadryl can cause serious health issues, even causing death in some situations.

Like I said, any reasonable person would not participate in this challenge. As an adult, I know better, but I am sure there are plenty of young people, and teenagers that would give this a whirl - please do not. Trust me, I did my fair share of dumb things as a teenager, but something like this was never even a thought for me and my friends. Jumping out of a window, sneaking out to drink beer was big time for us. Not challenges. Although playing quarter bounce was always a bit of a challenge for me.

All kidding aside, don't be dumb, don't do this challenge. How about I challenge you not to do it? Also, do not jump out of any windows either, no beer is worth a broken leg.