Spring Break Tik Tok Style, Texas Lands In Top Two Of Vacation Locations

As the temperatures begin to get hotter, and the days nicer, vacations become frequent. One of the premier times for both partying and relaxation? Spring break of course!

There are many factors that go into the planning for the week long celebration. But the most important part of the equation is, you guessed it, where you'll be for the duration of the holiday. A lot of thought goes into location, location, and of course location.

But there's the thing, with so many places up for contention, how does one select that special place. Research comes in many forms, and for one organization, the chose one social media app that most us have on all of our phones.

Get our free mobile app

Tik Tok and Spring Break Anyone?

As it turns out, Ayrshare used Tik Tok to collect data to see where many are going for Spring Break in 2023. Using the views each city in nation gets, they were able to ascertain the top 15 cities. Yes, once again it seems Texas is place to be, especially during the warmer months.

Landing at the top spot? None other than Houston, Texas, sitting at a whopping 4.8 BILLION views on the app. But right behind Houston was a little city you may know in Central Texas called Austin.

Austin sat at 2.3 Billion views on the app, which is a little bit less, but still enough to take second place. So Texas once again is showing that everything is bigger here, including Spring Break.

Are you spending Spring Break in Texas? Let us know by sending us a message using the chat feature on our FREE station app!

Can You Hear The Simmer? Here's The Ten Best Places For Chili In Texas! We love BBQ here in Texas, and let's be real, who doesn't also enjoy a good bowl of chili now and again?

Why Did Someone Build A Pyramid In Fort Davis, Texas? One thing you didn't expect in Texas: A pyramid! This house for sale in Texas is fit for a pharaoh.

Popular Texas Road Trip Destinations To Louisiana These are the most popular Texas cities on a road trip to Louisiana