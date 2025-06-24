Hunting plays a big role in the lives of many Texans. While hunting seasons do vary across the state, there are several uniform rules that all hunters must adhere to.

For many folks, drinking a beer goes hand-in-hand with hunting. But there are rules regarding drinking and hunting in the Lone Star State that you need to know before you head out to the blind.

Is Drinking And Hunting Legal In Texas?

Get our free mobile app

While there aren't any specific laws that state someone is not allowed to consume alcohol while hunting in Texas, you can not be drunk while hunting.

"There is no specific restriction on the consumption of alcohol while hunting in Texas," according to this. "But, you are NOT allowed to hunt when you are under any influence. And a big NO when you are set out on public land for hunting."

The takeaway here is that you're not allowed to be intoxicated while you're hunting. That means a few beers could be okay, just as your blood alcohol level stays below the legal limit in Texas of .08.

It's also good to keep in mind that more accidents do happen when people are drinking alcohol, so stay safe and keep your wits about you while handling firearms, wherever you may be.

A Couple of Texas Hunting Tips

And while we do have specific hunting seasons for most animals, exotic species, including Aoudad sheep, feral hogs, Russian boars, Fallow deer, Axis deer, and even Sika deer, can be hunted year-round as they are non-native animals.

Also, keep in mind, when hunting in Texas, legal shooting hours for hunting deer are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. And if you hit one with your car, DO NOT take it home with you, that's illegal.

Best Places to Go Day Drinking in East Texas Here’s a fun list of top places to kick back, drink early, and soak up the East Texas vibe: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins