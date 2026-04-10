(KNUE-FM) There are so many things to love about springtime in Texas. The nicer temps, the blooming flowers and trees, and the green grass. Yeah, that green grass. It's lovely, but it definitely means more upkeep over the spring and summer months. (Maybe we could all get goats to help out with that.)

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Well, if you're not able to have goats where you live, no worries. There's always the joy of ongoing lawn care, with its accompanying roar and buzz of equipment. Sure, I'm being a tiny bit sarcastic, but some of us do actually enjoy it. Well, at least until it starts to be a gazillion degrees. Somehow, then, it seems a bit less idyllic. (More sarcasm.)

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So, during the hotter months, you may be inclined to get up in the wee hours of the morning or wait until dusk to do the lawn mowing. You may have to ask yourself, how comfortable am I with being the least popular person in my neighborhood? Hey, that's between you and your HOA. But what about the legalities of it all?

Is It Illegal to Mow Your Lawn Early in Texas?

Could mowing and weed-eating or bush-whacking your yard during certain hours of the day get you into any legal trouble? Some states have more official laws in place regarding hours that are off-limits for lawn care. According to the Texas State Law Library, it's not particularly clear-cut in Texas. (See what I did there?)

Why Local Ordinances and HOAs Matter More Than You Think

That being said, be sure to check local ordinances and, if applicable, your neighborhood HOA rules. For example, many Texas cities restrict loud noises late at night or very early in the morning, even if they don’t specifically mention lawn equipment. (Be sure and check if you're allowed to have goats.) But here's what the Texas law actually says:

What Texas Law Actually Says About “Nuisance”

Nuisance is a common term used to refer a condition that may cause someone, often a neighbor, to feel inconvenienced or annoyed. Nuisances can be either public (affecting the general public) or private (affecting a specific person). Public nuisances are regulated at both the state and local level. A private nuisance often requires filing a lawsuit if the parties cannot resolve the matter on their own. Read more here.

So… What Time Is Actually Too Early or Too Late?

In Texas, there’s actually no specific statewide law that spells out exact hours for mowing your lawn. I think for the most part, reasonable people can discern which hours seem inappropriate for starting such a ruckus when people are trying to sleep. No, there's not an explicit state law, but I think it's reasonable to conclude that starting lawn care before 7 a.m. isn't very nice.

On the weekends, I would wait until at least 8 a.m. For Pete's sake, give people a break. As far as evening hours go, anything past 9 p.m. may be pushing it. One other thing to keep in mind? I've heard that mowing too early in the morning isn't ideal for your mower because the grass will be covered in dew.

The Goat Solution (Tempting… But Risky)

You know what would solve this entire problem? Goats. Goats are quieter and frankly cuter than lawn equipment. Plus, they get that lovely green grass food, and we get to sleep in relative peace. (After all, goats can let out a pretty intense bleat when they feel like it.)

Also, be careful with goats if you're taking me seriously, because once the grass is gone, they will literally start eating anything... maybe even lawn equipment, who knows with goats. OK, maybe most people should just stick with lawn equipment. Just don't be a bad neighbor and mow at ridiculous hours.

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