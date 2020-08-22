Dwayne Johnson Reveals First Look at His Black Adam Costume

DC FanDome is upon us. In a few minutes, a back-to-back-to-back onslaught of all of of Warner Bros.’ upcoming DC Comics movies begins. While The Suicide Squad and the director’s cut of Justice League might be getting the most attention, we’re the most curious about Black Adam, the long-in-the-works Shazam spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson. The movie has been rumored for years — four years ago, we were writing about Warners’ plans to split Shazam into two movies, one for the hero and one for Black Adam, his frequent antagonist — and this will be one of the first time we hear the concrete plans for the movie.

Even before the Black Adam panel, we’ve already got our first look at Johnson’s superhero costume. He unveiled it himself on his Instagram account, with a video hyping the movie’s FanDome panel, and featuring his voice announcing “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”

You can watch the whole thing below:

The costume looks close to the character’s signature comic book look with a heavier emphasis on armored pieces on the arms and shoulders. (Black Adam tends to have more of a Spandex-y kinda suit.)

UPDATE: During the DCFanDome panel, Johnson unveiled even more looks at the Black Adam movie costume: